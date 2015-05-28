Laverne Cox's No-Makeup Selfie Will Make You Want to Wash Your Face Right Now

Just when we thought Laverne Cox couldn't get any more stunning, she does … by taking off her makeup. That wail you hear is a billion girls wishing they had #nofilter-necessary skin as beautiful as Cox's.

RELATED: Laverne Cox is Our New Beauty Idol

The Orange Is the New Black star snapped a no-makeup selfie while enjoying some much-deserved time off before the premiere of season 3 on June 12. The pretty portrait has already nabbed over 33,500 likes.

"Finally a few days to relax," Cox captioned the 'gram. "Always good to have days with no makeup to let my skin breathe." She finished the caption with the hashtag: #TransIsBeautiful. We couldn't agree more.

PHOTOS: Flawless! The Best Celebrity No-Makeup Selfies