Laverne Cox Will Be Madame Tussauds's First Transgender Wax Figure

It's been a banner 13 months for Laverne Cox. First, the Orange is the New Black actress appeared on the cover of Time magazine next to the headline "The Transgender Tipping Point." Then, she became the first transgender person to receive an Emmy nomination. And now, Cox will become the first transgender individual to be immortalized as a wax figure by Madame Tussauds.

The London-based museum announced on Monday that a wax figure of the transgender rights activist will be unveiled at its San Francisco location on June 26 during Pride Weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“I am so deeply honored to have been asked to be part of the Madame Tussauds legacy,” Cox said in a statement. “When I think about being who I am, a black trans woman from a working class background raised in Mobile, Alabama, this honor feels even more improbable and extraordinary. I hope that this will be a source of inspiration for everyone who encounters it to believe that their dreams matter and are possible.”

