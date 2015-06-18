Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox Gets Her Own Ice Cream Flavor

OITNB star Laverne Cox now has her own ice cream flavor. Three Twins Ice Cream's new creation, Chocolate Orange Is the New Black, honors the actress and marks San Francisco's Pride Weekend. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Finn Wittrock has a new role in American Horror Story: Hotel and it involves a love triangle with Lady Gaga's and Matt Bomer's characters. [People]

2. He really meant it when he said, "I'll be back." Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Terminator character has returned—and visited Madame Tussauds in Hollywood to prank visitors. [Mashable]

3. The urban classic book Flyy Girl will be brought to life as a movie starring Sanaa Lathan. [Variety]

4. Mount Everest has moved. No, that's not a typo–Nepal's massive earthquake caused the landmark to shift. [CNN]

5. Jack Osbourne celebrates the birth of his second child with his wife and a glass of sparkling cider. [USA Today]