Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union Wear the Same Dress at the 2015 BET Awards

Girl, you're wearing my dress!

Perhaps, in a cheeky poke at the Debra Messing and Anna Chlumsky dress situation at the Tony Awards (their eggplant dresses were nearly identical), Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union took the stage at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 28) in identical gowns. Of course, this time around, the twinsies moment was staged; Union joked that this was quite "the conundrum" and how she was now completely thrown off for her after-party outfit.

Earlier on the carpet, though, both women were hot in dark hues. Cox stunned in a low-cut tuxedo jumpsuit by Project Runway winner Dmitry Sholokhov.

Whereas, Union chose a disco era-style halter gown with cut-out sides and back detail by Halston Heritage. Ever up for a laugh, Union, posted this pre-awards snap on her Instagram. Who needs an apron when you've got sequins?

Before #BETAwards2015 I Bake... #AintNothingInThatOven #hotinherre #ImComin ♡♡♡ A photo posted by Gabrielle Union (@gabunion) on Jun 28, 2015 at 3:28pm PDT

RELATED: LBDs Rule the 2015 BET Awards