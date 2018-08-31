Laverne Cox Swears By These $150 Heels: "I Don't Even Need to Bring a Change of Flats in My Purse"

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Samantha Simon
Aug 31, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Laverne Cox has no qualms channeling her inner fashion critic when she’s sitting front row. “Theatrics can be awesome, but if the clothes aren’t good, nothing else matters,” says the Orange Is the New Black actress. “I try to be respectful, engaged, and attentive during a show. And I hope the photogs don’t catch me at angles that are too unflattering!”

We asked Cox to fill us in on her guide to fashion week, from her style and beauty must-haves to her most memorable moments from past shows. Scroll down for all of her top picks.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Used to Shop at Salvation Army — and Tell People She Shopped at Versace

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's September issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

1 of 10 JP Yim/Getty Images

MEMORABLE MOMENT 

“I’ll never forget Anna Cleveland frantically knitting herself into a pink corset dress as she walked the runway for The Blonds.” 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

TOP MODEL 

“Naomi Campbell. I practically fainted in my living room when I watched her slink down the Versace runway in 1999, moving her hair to reveal the back of her dress as she turned. I think about that every time I show off the back of my own dress on a red carpet.” 

3 of 10 Courtesy

WARDROBE WONDERS 

“My stylist is always ready with top-stick tape and nipple covers.” 

available at nordstrom.com $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Louis Vuitton

FOOTWEAR FAVE 

“I have huge feet, so I can’t always wear shoes from the designer whose show I’m seeing. Luckily, I have some custom Kenneth Cole sandals that are so comfy, I don’t even need to bring a change of flats in my purse.” 

available at lordandtaylor.com $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Laura Mercier

Always in Her Bag

"A powder puff."

available at sephora.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Fendi

Cool Carryall

“If I’m seeing a show and that designer makes bags, then I’ll try to carry one of theirs. But if that doesn’t work out, then I like to carry a big bag I can carry flat shoes in. My black peek-a-boo Fendi bag is so huge a change of shoes often fits inside, and I love my McQueen Heroine tote for the same reason.”

available at fendi.com $4,200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Timur Emek/Getty Images

PAPARAZZI PREP 

“I’m just a simple, low-key girl from Alabama, and Fashion Week is not low-key. I really have to prepare myself for the barrage of photographers and energy surrounding me.” 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Getty Images

Must-See Shows

"I have had some wonderful moments in Marc Bouwer, Michael Costello, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurang, Opening Ceremony, Naeem Khan, Calvin Klein and too many more to name.”

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Pout Perfectors

“I’m gluten-intolerant, so I wear gluten-free lipsticks from Bite Beauty ($26) or Milk Makeup ($22).”

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Quick refresher

"Spry sugar-free, gluten-free cinnamon mints."

available at vitacost.com $2 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!