Laverne Cox Praises Caitlyn Jenner's Powerful ESPY Awards Speech

It was a historic moment when Caitlyn Jenner received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPY Awards last night, and fellow transgender star Laverne Cox took note.

Following the former Olympian's powerful acceptance speech during the ceremony, Cox shared a photo on Instagram of Jenner from the event, which she captioned: "Love this. Go Caitlyn #TransIsBeautiful." The snap featured the quote: "If you want to call me names, make jokes, doubt my intentions, go ahead. Because the reality is... I can take it. But for the thousands of kids out there coming to terms with who they are, they shouldn't have to take it."

But this isn't the first time the actress has shared kind words with the former Olympian—Cox penned a tumblr post last month praising Jenner's inner beauty, and Jenner promptly thanked Cox for all of her support.

