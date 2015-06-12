Laverne Cox on Caitlyn Jenner: "We Should All Be Accepted for Who We Are"

Ever since Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself to the world, she has received an outpouring of love and support from her family, friends, and fellow celebrities, including (but definitely not limited to) fellow transgender trailblazer Laverne Cox. The Orange Is the New Black actress, who famously became the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of Time magazine last year, wrote a touching tribute to Jenner on her Tumblr page hours after the big Vanity Fair announcement.

"I wanted to have a nuanced response and create a critical space where we can interrogate the ways we talk about transgender people and women in general," she told InStyle of her blog post, at last night's OrangeCon fan event at Skylight Clarkson SQ in N.Y.C. "We’re more than our appearance. We’re more than who we’re wearing and how we look, and I think it was really important for me to celebrate Caitlyn’s internal beauty: her courage, and that of all trans people. We should be accepted for who we are."

Well put.

