Laverne Cox on Caitlyn Jenner: "I Am So Moved By All the Love and Support Caitlyn Is Receiving"

It's been just over a day since Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself to the world, but there's been no shortage of support pouring in from her family, friends, and other Hollywood celebs. And now, one very prominent activist in the transgender community is praising Jenner and her well-wishers: Laverne Cox.

Cox, who appeared on the cover of Time magazine just over a year ago alongside the headling "The Transgender Tipping Point," penned an emotional tribute to the former Olympian on her Tumblr last night. "I am so moved by all the love and support Caitlyn is receiving. It feels like a new day, indeed, when a trans person can present her authentic self to the world for the first time and be celebrated for it so universally," the Orange Is the New Black star says, before saying that she hopes people can look past Jenner's gorgeous appearance and focus more on her internal beauty.

"Yes, Caitlyn looks amazing and is beautiful but what I think is most beautiful about her is her heart and soul, the ways she has allowed the world into her vulnerabilities. The love and devotion she has for her family and that they have for her. Her courage to move past denial into her truth so publicly. These things are beyond beauitful to me." Here, here. Head over to Cox's blog to read her full post now.

