Thank You, Laverne Cox, for Showing Us Beyoncé’s Handwriting

Though Beyoncé may have put it all out there with Lemonade—love, infidelity, life in the spotlight, and her Texas roots—there’s still a book’s worth of information we don’t know about the star. Is she more of a Netflix and chill kind of gal, or are long walks on the beach her thing? If only we could call her.

And while we could ponder about her interests forever, one new tidbit of intel is melting our hearts. On Wednesday, Rocky Horror Picture Show star Laverne Cox took to Instagram to share one of her most epic posts to date. Basically, Beyoncé sent Cox a gorgeous orchid arrangement along with a hand-written note thanking the actress for her Lip Sync Battle performance of "Lose My Breath" by Destiny's Child (watch it here).

Yes, the flowers are beautiful, but we now officially know that much like her on-stage looks, Queen Bey’s penmanship is certifiably on point.

Cox captioned her photo, “Thank you Beyoncé for such a thoughtful gesture. You didn’t have to, but it means so much that you did."

True, she didn’t have to, but indeed she did. Cox continued, “I am so happy you enjoyed the #LipSyncBattle tribute to Destiny’s Child. You know I live for everything you do. EVERYTHING!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!

The star then hilariously moved on to thank her friends for capturing her reaction to receiving the bouquet on the set of her upcoming CBS drama, Doubt. “Thank you waterproof mascara for keeping this makeup in tact cause I have to head back to set soon,” she added.

But what did Beyoncé write, exactly? “Laverne, Thank you for blessing this world with your slayage. You were gorgeous on Lip Sync Battle. Love, Beyonce.” Cue the mic drop.

Beyoncé has a track record of crafting handwritten notes for special occasions. Back in 2012, the star put pen to paper to share her admiration for another successful woman, First Lady Michelle Obama. "I am proud to have my daughter grow up in a world where she has people like you to look up to," she wrote.

Ugh. Can we get one too, Bey?