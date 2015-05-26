Lauryn Hill Rings In a Major Birthday Milestone

Lauryn Hill turns 40 today! The performer, who first started her music career as a member of the Fugees, made her successful debut as a solo artist following the band's split in the late '90s. Not only was Hill's first album critically acclaimed, but also spawned timeless music—one song in particular, "Doo-Wop (That Thing)," recently resurfaced with the soulful singer belting out the famous tune on guitar.

Currently, Hill is on tour, taking her hit songs and mesmerizing stage presence (see above picture for proof) to the stage. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look at other celebs who have recently joined the 40 club, along with keeping the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on repeat.

