Get Inspired by Lauren Hutton’s Perfect White T-Shirt

Sometimes it’s the simple things that really are the best: the warmth of the sun on your back, the taste of a ripe tomato drizzled with olive oil, a bunch of daisies in a mason jar ... add to that list a white cotton T-shirt paired with faded denim.

Lauren Hutton (above) always knew how to dress both comfortably and stylishly. Note that the the outfit she is wearing is in no way sloppy. The tee is fitted and tucked neatly into the jeans skirt. The silver belt adds a little polish, the brimmed hat, a little attitude. You could wear this exact combination today and look just as fresh as she did in 1974. And we'll bet you could do it for under $100!

PHOTOS: Shop Affordable Summer Fashion Basics