Lauren Conrad's Ultimate Summer Shopping List

Summer is in full swing, and I’ve been trying to soak in as much sunshine as possible. When the weather gets hot, I tend to lean toward breezy sundresses and summer whites to get my through the day. This season, bold designs are taking center stage, and I’m fully embracing them. Palm, ikat, and horizontal stripes are just a few prints that I’ve been filling my online shopping carts with. Take a peek below at my current seasonal obsessions…

Courtesy

Topshop Chain Strap Culotte Jumpsuit ($115)

Rompers and jumpsuits have been my go-to casual wear as of late. This Topshop jumpsuit is equal parts elegant and chic for your next getaway or poolside retreat.

Courtesy

Chloé Marcie Small Leather Crossbody Bag ($795)

For me, a sturdy crossbody is a must. I tend to lean toward neutral tones when choosing bags, and this Chloé number is perfection.

Courtesy

Soludos Classic Espadrille Sandals ($55)

The Fourth of July may be over, but stripes are still a summer essential in my book. I love how the ankle strap on these beachy espadrilles ties into a bow.

