Lauren Conrad's Top Style Secrets

Andrew McPherson
Sharon Clott Kanter
Mar 21, 2011 @ 10:23 am

Lauren Conrad’s style has been on an upswing for seven years now (ever since she first appeared on MTV’s The Hills in 2004!) and there are a few things we’ve learned from her fabulous feminine style. We sorted through thousands of images of LC to identify her signature fashion tricks, from eyeliner and belts to oversize bags and evening-ready shorts. Click through to see some of Lauren Conrad’s top style secrets—and learn how to make them work for your wardrobe, too.

MORE:Lauren Conrad's Line Paper CrownLC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's New Collection

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!