Lauren Conrad’s style has been on an upswing for seven years now (ever since she first appeared on MTV’s The Hills in 2004!) and there are a few things we’ve learned from her fabulous feminine style. We sorted through thousands of images of LC to identify her signature fashion tricks, from eyeliner and belts to oversize bags and evening-ready shorts. Click through to see some of Lauren Conrad’s top style secrets—and learn how to make them work for your wardrobe, too.

