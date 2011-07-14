Lauren Conrad's Tiered Dress: Her Own Paper Crown Design!

Lauren Conrad’s new clothing line Paper Crown comes out this month, and this week we spotted her wearing one of her new pieces! The reality-star-turned-fashion-designer attended the Dinosaur Ball in Los Angeles with best friend Lo Bosworth in a blush tiered maxi dress from her label's Fall 2011 collection. Although the frock was worn loose in the lookbook, Conrad styled it with a waist-cinching belt in a matching hue. We love seeing how designers personalize their creations! The style will hit stores at the end of July, and Rebecca & Co's Salem, North Carolina and Greensboro, North Carolina outposts have already placed their orders. Check out the entire Paper Crown fall lineup in the gallery!

