Lauren Conrad's Tiered Dress: Her Own Paper Crown Design!

Getty Images; Courtesy Photo
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 14, 2011 @ 1:40 pm

Lauren Conrad’s new clothing line Paper Crown comes out this month, and this week we spotted her wearing one of her new pieces! The reality-star-turned-fashion-designer attended the Dinosaur Ball in Los Angeles with best friend Lo Bosworth in a blush tiered maxi dress from her  label's Fall 2011 collection. Although the frock was worn loose in the lookbook, Conrad styled it with a waist-cinching belt in a matching hue. We love seeing how designers personalize their creations! The style will hit stores at the end of July, and Rebecca & Co's Salem, North Carolina and Greensboro, North Carolina outposts have already placed their orders. Check out the entire Paper Crown fall lineup in the gallery!

