Lauren Conrad's Spring Collection for Kohl's: See the Looks!

Another season brings another lovely collection from Lauren Conrad for Kohl's! The Paper Crown designer's latest looks boast a ton of Conrad signatures: pinks and floral prints on skinny jeans and sundresses. Plus, she added a few new things, like polka-dot chambray and a few items in mint, the color of the season. "When designing, I like to imagine where the clothes will be worn," Conrad has told InStyle.com. Click through to see all the pieces from her spring LC Lauren Conrad collection, and shop it in Kohl's stores and on kohls.com later this month.

