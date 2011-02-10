Lauren Conrad might have her new reality show on hold, but that's not stopping her from releasing another collection for her LC Lauren Conrad line with Kohl's. The reality star's new spring collection is out, and it includes ruffle blouses, floral tops, crochet sweaters, bright trenchcoats, gold-plated jewelry, and oversize sunglasses, all of which match Conrad's flirty California-girl style. Some pieces in the new spring line are already available on Kohls.com for $12 to $60, and more of the collection will hit stores in the weeks to come. Click through the gallery for a preview of Lauren Conrad's new spring collection for Kohl's.