This Is Lauren Conrad's New Line, Paper Crown

Ever since Lauren Conrad announced last summer that she wanted to create a new contemporary line of clothing with her friends, we couldn't wait to see how it would turn out. Now, we have our first sneak peek! Conrad released the lookbook for her new line Paper Crown on Facebook, and it's full of looks LC would wear—leather shorts, long maxi skirts, tiered dresses, lightweight blouses, floral skirts, and body-con one-shoulder and long-sleeve dresses for evening. Check out Lauren Conrad's complete new collection Paper Crown in the gallery. Would you wear Lauren Conrad's new line? Tell us in the comments!

