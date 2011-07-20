Lauren Conrad's Hair: Do You Prefer Ombre Tips or Blue Streaks?

Lauren Conrad is trying something new with her hair—blue streaks! The Paper Crown designer and reality TV star hit up the HTC Status Social launch party in Hollywood last night with the hue painted on her strands, courtesy of hairstylist Kristin Ess. Turns out, they're only temporary. "Attempting a more wearable version of colored tips for the evening," she Tweeted. And she's done something fun with her tips before, creating a two-tone ombre effect last year.

Tell us, which look do you prefer on Lauren: ombre or blue? Cast your vote in the poll below!

WireImage; Getty Images

MORE HAIR NEWS: • Hair Makeovers of 2011 • Our Favorite Summer Haircuts