Lauren Conrad's Fall Style Tips

Lauren Conrad has taken her fashion sensibilities to the masses with a new collection for Kohl's called LC by Lauren Conrad. Check out her new behind-the-scenes video to learn about the inspiration behind her latest line and, more importantly, how she wants you to wear it! "Fall is all about layers," says Conrad, who picks a tailored blazer as her quintessential layering piece for fall. She suggests that you style it with everything—floral dresses, jeans and tees alike.

LC by Lauren Conrad Dress, $60; at kohls.com