Lauren Conrad's Fall Collection for Kohl's: See Our Favorite Pieces

Lauren Conrad’s fall collection for Kohl's just landed in stores, and the pieces deliver another dose of the California girl's breezy style. "When designing, I like to imagine where the clothes will be worn," Conrad told InStyle.com at the launch of her summer capsule. For fall, the former Hills star must have had back-to-school and homecoming dances in mind, where her sheer blouse tops and black dresses with pink polka dots would shine. Click through to see our favorite pieces, and shop the looks in stores and at kohls.com.

