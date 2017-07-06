Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order!
According to People, Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed a baby boy, Liam James, on July 5, 2017.
This exciting news comes seven months following the former reality star’s adorable Instagram pregnancy announcement, which doubled as a festive New Year's greeting.
“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...” Conrad captioned a sonogram photo.
Since the initial announcement, photos of an expectant Conrad have been few—but, obviously, totally gorgeous. The Hills alum added a snap of her growing bump her website’s Instagram page, as well as one on her personal Instagram.
Conrad and Tell married in a characteristically Instagram-worthy ceremony back in 2014.
The newest addition to the family joins the pair’s beloved dogs, Chloe and Fitz.
We’re so excited for you two! Can’t wait to see the first photo of the little one.