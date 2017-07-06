Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order!

According to People, Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed a baby boy, Liam James, on July 5, 2017.

This exciting news comes seven months following the former reality star’s adorable Instagram pregnancy announcement, which doubled as a festive New Year's greeting.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...” Conrad captioned a sonogram photo.

Since the initial announcement, photos of an expectant Conrad have been few—but, obviously, totally gorgeous. The Hills alum added a snap of her growing bump her website’s Instagram page, as well as one on her personal Instagram.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Conrad and Tell married in a characteristically Instagram-worthy ceremony back in 2014.

Dear 2015, 2014 is going to be pretty hard to top... ( 📷: @elizabethmessina ) A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Dec 31, 2014 at 10:39am PST

The newest addition to the family joins the pair’s beloved dogs, Chloe and Fitz.

Good morning! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 5, 2016 at 8:33am PST

We’re so excited for you two! Can’t wait to see the first photo of the little one.