Lauren Conrad Celebrates Her One-Year Wedding Anniversary With a Romantic Video

It's been one year since Lauren Conrad and William Tell tied the knot in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony in Santa Ynez, Calif., and if you weren't already obsessed with their nuptials, the lifestyle guru's latest Instagram snap will have you reconsidering. On Sunday, Conrad celebrated their one-year anniversary with a clip from their wedding video, and the romantic film is almost too sweet for words.

The video features close-up shots of the lace detailing on the Laguna Beach alum's dress, a shot of her wedding day beauty look, a clip of a dapper Tell buttoning his tuxedo, as well as a few seconds of the couple sharing a kiss. "I can't believe it's been a whole year..." Mrs. Tell captioned the video (below). Here's to many more!

I can't believe it's been a whole year... A video posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Sep 13, 2015 at 3:57pm PDT

RELATED: Lauren Conrad on the Best (and Hardest) Part of Her First Year of Marriage