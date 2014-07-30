Lauren Conrad Was Yesterday's InStyle Guest Editor! Check Out All the Exclusive Content She Shared Now

Yesterday, Lauren Conrad took over InStyle.com as the site's guest editor, and we're giving you a recap. The lifestyle guru revealed tons of exclusive content—from beauty tips and styling advice to so much more—on our site throughout the day.

Not only did Conrad dish out 10 amazing ideas for a summer date night (like taking a romantic picnic in the park and share her recipe for an easy DIY two-ingredient miracle mask), but she also conducted an exclusive Q&A with her BFF Hannah about The Little Market where they spilled on tennis shoes, travel, and toilets.

But that’s not all: The blogger and style star held an exclusive Twitter chat with and answered all your burning questions, like what fashion accessory she can't live without, her summer guilty pleasure, and favorite piece from her LC Lauren Conrad line.

Want more of guest editor Lauren Conrad? Visit her InStyle.com page to see her exclusive stories and galleries of her best looks!