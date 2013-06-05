Lauren Conrad Unveils First Bedding Collection for Kohl's

If you (like us) kept hitting snooze this morning, Lauren Conrad gave us all a reason to jump out of bed: the launch of her new bedding collection for Kohl's. It's the next step for her LC Lauren Conrad line with the retailer, and is available beginning June 11. "The collection is classic and feminine," Conrad wrote on her site to announce her latest endeavor. "I looked to details like ruffles, bows, and floral prints to make this collection a reflection of my ladylike aesthetic." We love this ruffled baby blue bedspread pictured above (also available in a soft pink) and we're amazed at how her floral designs somehow manage to scream "chic" rather than "grandma." Click the photo to see more of the collection, and head over to LC's site for details on how you can enter to win a $250 Kohl's gift card to use toward her collection.

— Jennifer Merritt