Lauren Conrad Is Today's InStyle Guest Editor!

I am excited to announce that I am taking over InStyle.com today as the site’s guest editor! Check back throughout the day to see a whole selection of content curated by me. That includes an exclusive Q&A that Hannah and I conducted with each other about The Little Market, a recipe for my new favorite DIY face mask, and a few of my very favorite LaurenConrad.com blog posts that I am sharing with InStyle.com readers. Plus, as part of the guest editorship, I’m chatting live with InStyle on Twitter at 4 p.m. ET (use #AskLaurenC to submit your questions now). Make sure you tune in to see me answer fan questions, and chat beauty, style, and more. Are you going to tune in for the live chat? I hope you will!

XO,

Lauren

