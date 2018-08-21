Why Lauren Conrad Won’t Be in The Hills Reboot

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Be still our Hills-obsessed hearts, because a reunion is being (un)written, right before our very eyes.

The Hills: New Beginnings will see the return of fan faves like Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Whitney Port, and, of course, Lauren Con — oh wait. Nope. No Lauren Conrad.

We know, we’re crying single black mascara tears too. Sadly, while her other frenemies-slash-cast mates are on board with the reboot plan, LC is firmly sitting this one out.

"Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source told E! "She is the head designer of her Kohl's line and has worked with them for 10 years, causing her to fly cross-country several times a month for her work."

A People source only confirmed this further. “She’s in a different place in her life,” the source said. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hey, at least it has her blessing. Conrad isn't the only one RSVP-ing no to this, though. Lo Bosworth won't be joining the cast either, but not for professional reasons.

"F—k no," she said when asked in February about a possible reunion. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari also won't re-join the Hills crew, but for relatively boring contractual reasons.

RELATED: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are at the MTV VMAs, Proving That We May Have Time Traveled To 2007

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” a source told People. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”

Who knows though, maybe we'll get a Cavallari (or even a Conrad) cameo someday. Fingers crossed. 

