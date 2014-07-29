Lauren Conrad Talks Date Night Outfits, Her Summer Style Must-Have, and More in Our Twitter Chat

Courtesy
Grace Gavilanes
Jul 29, 2014 @ 6:35 pm

That's a wrap! In case you missed it, lifestyle guru and Instagram aficionado Lauren Conrad acted as InStyle.com's Guest Editor today, bringing us original content like the best summer date ideas to go on with your beau, a DIY recipe for a rejuvenating skin mask, and an exclusive interview with best friend and The Little Market co-founder, Hannah Skvarla. But that's not all! Conrad capped off her day as an editor with a Twitter chat, where she spoke to fans about all things style and beauty (in addition to her many projects). Keep scrolling for the full chat!

