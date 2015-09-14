Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Rules for Lighting Up the Internet Like a Social Media Star

Lauren Conrad may have directed two successful fashion lines and written several popular books, but, believe it or not, the successful mogul learned a lot about building a brand from her early days as a reality TV star on MTV's Laguna Beach.

Conrad credits the early exposure to teaching her invaluable lessons that helped her cultivate her social media presence. In a cover interview with Adweek the star explained, "Reality TV really was like an exaggerated version of social media." The 29-year-old went on to add, "Anything you put out there, you're basically putting up for criticism, so you learn very quickly that there are certain things that you just don't want other people's opinions on, and those are the things that you keep to yourself."

Before uploading, there's one strategy that the social media pro always keeps in mind. Conrad advised, "If you wouldn't say it in front of your grandmother, it's probably not a good idea to post it online."

She also remembers to promote all of her projects without coming across as an ad or losing authenticity. Conrad confessed, "If we're doing a shoot for LaurenConrad.com on throwing a dinner party, the girls are usually wearing Paper Crown or Kohl's dresses and we're using Little Market dishes," says Conrad. "There's a lot of cross promotion, but it never feels forced."

