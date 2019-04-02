Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Lauren Conrad is having another baby, and she couldn't be happier about it.

The Hills alum (who will sadly be skipping the show's reboot) shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself on Tuesday, announcing that she's pregnant with her second child with husband William Tell.

"It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Conrad and Tell have a son together named Liam who was born in July of 2017 — to be specific, the Fourth of July, which is when Conrad went into labor. Since then, Liam has made plenty of appearances on Conrad's Instagram, in photos of the family celebrating Halloween and hanging out at the beach.

Last year, Conrad spoke to People about her experience with pregnancy, admitting that she found it difficult.

“You’re so big and hot and uncomfortable. I had heartburn for six months straight," she said. "Literally, water gave me heartburn."

TBD if the designer will bring back her LC Lauren Conrad Maternity Collection from her label at Kohl's — but either way, knowing Conrad we assume this will be one stylish pregnancy. Heartburn be damned.