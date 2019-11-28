Lauren Conrad's Newborn Son Just Made His Instagram Debut

Lauren Conrad has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — including her seven-week-old son Charlie Wolf — and, in honor of the holiday, the former reality star shared the first photo of the newborn on social media.

"So much to be thankful for this year. Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday!" Conrad captioned an oceanside snap of the family of four. In the photo, Lauren cradles baby Charlie in her arms, while her husband William Tell holds the couple's eldest son, Liam James, on his shoulders.

Last month, the mom of two announced the arrival of her second child with a watercolor painting depicting her growing brood. "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Before welcoming Charlie, the lifestyle guru opened up about how she initially adjusted to becoming a new mom for the first time with Liam. "Feeling like your quote unquote old self, I think takes a really long time," she said in her Asking For a Friend podcast. "For me, I would argue it took me at least a year to start feeling like normal again."

"There is a lot of pressure to do it on your own and I felt that even with all the help I was like, 'No, I need to do this all by myself,'" she continued. "I don't know when we decided that that was the way it was supposed to be or set that standard because it's so impossible. When you're not sleeping, that's a form of torture! You'll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, ‘I don't know if I'm qualified to watch a baby right now. I don't know if I should be left along with my child. I haven't slept in three days. I'm so tired.'"

Hopefully, Lauren has found her footing this time around.