Lauren Conrad Teases The Hills Secrets in the Promo for the Upcoming MTV Special

The time has finally come: The 10th anniversary special for The Hills is almost here and with the debut of the show's first promo we have our first real glimpse of the upcoming MTV production, The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now .

In the trailer, Lauren Conrad keeps nostalgic fans clamoring for more as she explains that the crew plans to "reveal things that we haven't talked about before."

The popular reality show ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010 and followed Conrad, who had originally starred on Laguna Beach, as she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in fashion and navigate adulthood along with friends Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Lo Bosworth. Eventually, fellow Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari joined the show to replace Conrad as the lead after she exited following Season 5. Conrad has since gone on to produce several clothing collections and write best-selling books.

Along with a few flashbacks of Conrad and Montag on their couch from when they were roommates, the teaser clip offers a solid dose of the show's theme song, Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten," and hints at updated details on how the stars' lives have changed since their days on the show.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Announces MTV 10th Anniversary Special of The Hills

The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now airs on MTV on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET—watch the promo by clicking on the video at top.