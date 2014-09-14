Lauren Conrad Is Married!

Lauren Conrad has tied the knot! The former reality star, 28, married lawyer beau, William Tell, 34, on Saturday in Santa Ynez, Calif., according to People.com.

The lifestyle guru, who just celebrated her bridal shower in style in a sleeveless white lace dress, designed a collection of 12 bridesmaid dresses for her clothing line Paper Crown, which her maids wore during the ceremony.

Although we have yet to learn what Conrad wore for her trip down the aisle, we can't wait to get all the details (her gorgeous engagement photos are pictured above). Congratulations to the happy couple!

