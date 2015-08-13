Lauren Conrad on the Best (and Hardest) Part of Her First Year of Marriage 

There's nothing like a good Q&A, and yesterday Lauren Conrad took to her site to answer ten questions submitted by fans and her editors via Instagram. She spoke on everything from her favorite cocktail (skinny jalapeño margarita—yum!) and the first CD she bought (Spice Girls) to what the first year of marriage has been like.

"My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," she answered. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun. The hardest is compromise. You always want to be considerate of each other. It’s not just about you anymore."

Conrad married William Tell last year in a rustic-chic ceremony last year Santa Ynez, California. Here's to many more years for the adorable couple.

To read the full Q&A head to over to laurenconrad.com.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad's Ultimate Summer Shopping List