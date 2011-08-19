Lauren Conrad for Kohl's: Shop Her Fall Collection!

Courtesy of Kohl s
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 19, 2011 @ 3:30 pm

Lauren Conrad’s Kohl’s collection is back! The reality-star-turned-designer just launched her fall LC Lauren Conrad lineup for the retailer, and some of the pieces are already in stores for you to scout out. Prices for the clothes, accessories, and shoes start at $12, and most of the styles are currently on sale. (This black boyfriend blazer is down from $70 to $45.50!) Click “See the Photos” to browse the new pieces, and tell us your favorite look in the comments below!

MORE LAUREN NEWS!Lauren Conrad’s Style Secrets LC Lauren Conrad: Summer Kohl’s LinePaper Crown's Fall 2011 Collection

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!