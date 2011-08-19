Lauren Conrad for Kohl's: Shop Her Fall Collection!

Lauren Conrad’s Kohl’s collection is back! The reality-star-turned-designer just launched her fall LC Lauren Conrad lineup for the retailer, and some of the pieces are already in stores for you to scout out. Prices for the clothes, accessories, and shoes start at $12, and most of the styles are currently on sale. (This black boyfriend blazer is down from $70 to $45.50!) Click “See the Photos” to browse the new pieces, and tell us your favorite look in the comments below!

