Lauren Conrad Reveals Why Her New York Fashion Week Show for Kohl's Was Just Like Her Wedding

Lauren Conrad is no amateur in the apparel-making business. She's been whipping up chic—and affordable—designs for Kohl's for years now, but this season marks her eponymous line's first-ever runway show at New York Fashion Week. And an occasion as momentous as this one requires an equally special collection.

"It's an elevated version of the collection," Conrad tells InStyle of her spring/summer 2016 line-up. "We definitely focused more on special occasion pieces and styled it in a way that's dramatic, but a lot of them are separates, which can be mixed into an everyday outfit."

The collection, which is already available online, comprises rich faux suede moto jackets (her favorite) juxtaposed against delicate wispy dresses, glam sequined skirts with cozy knits, and romantic lace one-pieces.

The show went by without a hitch, but just an hour prior, Conrad revealed to us backstage that her emotions ranged from very nervous to very excited. "It's definitely more relaxing going to a show, but when it's your own, it's completely nerve-racking," Conrad says, pointing out that her show isn't just live, but it's also streamed live. "You just feel a lot of pressure to perform properly. There are no do-overs. It's almost like a wedding, where so much planning goes into one moment, and you just hope it goes seamlessly."

It's funny that she mentioned that it was like staging a wedding, because a few of her designs could have easily doubled as bridal pieces, like little white rompers and long airy gowns—perfect, she says, for a rehearsal dinner or for the day after. And, of course, we had to ask, as a newlywed (her wedding was almost a year ago today), what lessons did she learn from her big day?

"I had so much fun, and I tried really hard not to stress out about things. You have to go into it like, 'This is the best day ever; not everything’s going to be perfect.' It’s like today," she laughs. "Enjoy it, pack an emergency kit, and have a glass of champagne before." Sounds about right to us—cheers!

