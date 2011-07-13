Lauren Conrad for Kohl's: The Latest Looks!

Lauren Conrad's Kohl's collection is back! The reality-star-turned-designer just added new summer pieces to her wallet-friendly LC Lauren Conrad line, including tiered tanks, breezy maxi dresses and California-girl shorts. Prices for the clothes range from $17 to $45—with most styles currently on sale!—while sunglasses and jewelry are priced as low as $12. Click "See the Photos" to browse the new pieces, and tell us what you think of the looks in the comments!MORE:• Lauren Conrad's Spring Kohl's Looks• Paper Crown: See the Collection!• Lauren Conrad’s Style Secrets