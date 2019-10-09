Lauren Conrad Has Welcomed Her Second Child

Baby No. 2 is here for Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell.

After the announcement back in April that the couple was expecting — as well as plenty of excitement and impromptu maternity photoshoots — they welcomed their new arrival, a boy named Charlie Wolf Tell.

Conrad made the announcement on her Instagram with a sweet illustrated photo of the family writing, "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!"

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Describes Awkward Parenting Situation Where She Had to Hand Her Son to a Stranger

The new addition officially makes the Tell family a quartet. Conrad's followers are familiar with her eldest son, Liam, who was born back in July of 2017. He's made multiple appearances on Conrad's Instagram feed for festive Halloween posts, beach days, and generally cute family moments.

Conrad was undoubtedly elated that the new baby finally came. Back when she was pregnant with Liam, she told People that being pregnant was uncomfortable and actually gave her heartburn.

“You’re so big and hot and uncomfortable. I had heartburn for six months straight," she said. "Literally, water gave me heartburn."

In September, Conrad posted a photo with a bittersweet message, saying that while she wanted the baby to be born already, she wasn't quite ready.

"Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid!" she wrote. "We still have so much prep to do!"

Let's hope all that prep is done and everything's set for this little one.