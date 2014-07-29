Lauren Conrad: Get the Recipe for My DIY Two-Ingredient Miracle Mask

Lauren Conrad is today’s guest editor! Check back throughout the day for exclusive content straight from the lifestyle guru herself. Go to instyle.com/laurenconradday for more.

While spa facials definitely play a part in my skincare routine, I’m also a firm believer in nourishing my complexion the DIY way. Between visits to my aesthetician, I regularly experiment with at-home masks and scrubs. And instead of purchasing premade treatments with ingredients I can’t pronounce, I prefer to put ingredients on my skin that I would put inside my body too. Enter my two-ingredient Miracle Mask. Just like my favorite Greek yogurt mask, this face mask uses only two ingredients—and you may already have them both in your kitchen! It helps moisturize, fight acne, eliminate fine lines, and it only costs a few pennies per treatment. Check it out below:

Banana and Honey Miracle Mask

Ingredients:1 small or ½ large banana1 tsp honey

Instructions:Cut the banana into slices, and then add to a bowl along with the honey. Using the back of a fork, mash the two ingredients together until well mixed. Apply the mask to clean skin. Leave on 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Why It Works:Bananas are high in vitamins C, A, E, B6, and B12, along with potassium and magnesium. When you apply these vitamins directly to your skin, they can improve your complexion, control oil production, and even reduce the appearance of fine lines. The honey in the mask has natural antimicrobial properties, which can help fight acne and promote healing of blemishes or acne scars. It also has the ability to help your skin absorb and retain moisture.

Are you going to give my Miracle Mask a try?

XO,

Lauren

