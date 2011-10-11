Lauren Conrad to Dye Her Hair Peach

Lauren Conrad has added touches of brunette, blond, streaks of blue, and ombre tips to her blond hair. Next up—pretty peach! “On Wednesday, I'm dyeing my ends peach,” she told InStyle.com at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California this weekend. “I did a poll on my website, and peach won.” It’s true—72% of fans polled on her site thebeautydepartment.com voted yes to the colorful tips over her traditional blond hue. Her inspiration? Pop culture (My Little Pony dolls) and the runway (the orange streaks at Peter Som), she wrote. Ultimately, her dye job won’t last forever. “I'll only keep it for about a week,” she added. Tell us: Would you try peach?

