Lauren Conrad Celebrates Her Bridal Shower in Style

Lauren Conrad's wedding to fiancé William Tell is quickly approaching, and on Sunday the bride-to-be celebrated her impending nuptials in typical LC style–with a bridal shower so perfect it was almost made for Instagram. Conrad's friend Allison Norton 'grammed a shot of the guest of honor and her friends in front of a wall of whimsical paper flowers (top), along with the caption, "Best bridal shower for the best bride." Conrad chose a sleeveless white lace dress for the occasion and wore her blonde locks straight with a dainty white headband.

👸🐝 A photo posted by jillyhendrix (@jillyhendrix) on Aug 31, 2014 at 4:15pm PDT

Conrad's friend Jilly Hendrix posted a shot of the back of the bride-to-be's dress (above).

Thank you to my amazing friends and family for the best shower ever! #tellmeyouloveme A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Aug 31, 2014 at 7:10pm PDT

LC took to her own Instagram account to share some of the details of the day, including a shot of the adorable custom grey napkins emblazoned with the phrase "Almost Mrs. Tell" (above). The place settings, which included vintage-inspired china and gold flatware (below), hinted at a Victorian tea themed party.

Thank you to @dishwishgirl for making my shower so lovely! A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Aug 31, 2014 at 7:41pm PDT

If Conrad's bridal shower is any indication, her wedding will surely be beyond gorgeous, and we can't wait to see the photos! Until then, check out her best looks ever in our gallery.