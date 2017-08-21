Lauren Conrad Served as a Stunning Bridesmaid Six Weeks Post-Baby

Lauren Conrad made an angelic return to the spotlight as a bridesmaid.

Just six weeks after giving birth to her son, Liam, the Hills alum took a day off from mom duty to celebrate Cassandra Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's California nuptials over the weekend.

The former reality star proved that motherhood definitely agrees with her, sporting a post-baby glow that looked heavenly against a light gray gown, which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, from her own fashion brand Paper Crown.

She finished off the ethereal ensemble with heels and her signature polished waves, as she walked down the aisle with one of the groomsmen and mingled with close friends, including former Laguna Beach co-star Lo Bosworth.

Despite all of the wedding's action, baby Liam wasn't too far from his mom. "Lauren brought the baby with her, but he spent the day in the room with a nanny," an exclusive source told E! News. "Lauren spent some time getting ready with the other bridesmaids, but she had to go back to the room and feed Liam a lot."

The source continued: "She was such a good sport about being a bridesmaid so soon after giving birth, but Cassie is one of her dearest friends and she didn't want to miss it."

"Lauren looked amazing so soon after giving birth," the source concluded. "She made jokes about her dress covering everything up, but you would never know she just had a baby."

Looking good, mama!