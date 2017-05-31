Lauren Conrad Bares Her Baby Bump in the Cutest Scalloped Bikini

Lauren Conrad isn’t letting pregnancy slow her down. The former reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, just launched a new swimwear line, and she announced the news with the cutest photo of her bare baby bump.

In the 'gram, Conrad wears a red strapless scalloped bikini and shows off her belly from a side view. She accessorized with a floral cover-up ($36; kohls.com) from her new LC Lauren Conrad Beach Collection, aviator sunglasses, and a white sun hat with a wide black ribbon.

“The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups, and beachy outfits you’ll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn’t able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above!” she wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer announced her first pregnancy back in January with a photo of her sonogram. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet,” she wrote.

Since then, she’s been wowing us with her stellar maternity style. We can’t wait to meet her new bundle of joy.