Lauren Conrad and Sarah Jessica Parker Both Starred as Bridesmaids This Weekend

Wedding season is upon us! As a loyal bridesmaid and true bestie, bride-to-be Lauren Conrad put all of her own wedding plans on hold for her friend Maura McManus and David Oehm's big day. Set in Ojai, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 16, LC performed bridesmaid duties in a chic neutral ground-grazing design—a silhouette that was unique to her. By the looks of it, each bridesmaid selected a different style, from sleeveless sheath to strapless empire.

Complete with her trademark sun-bleached sideswept tresses, LC was the epitome of sophistication. Even her in-transit styling was on point, thanks to a mini quilted Chanel cross-body, her gilded ID plate necklace, and oversize tortoiseshell shades. After following basically every single snap from the #oehmsweetoehm wedding (read: the unofficial Laguna Beach reunion), we're more than amped up for LC's walk down the aisle.

Fellow bridesmaid Jilly Hendrix ’grammed a group shot, with LC and Laguna Beach alumna Lo Bosworth (Stephen Colletti and Dieter Schmitz were also present).

Rule #44 never take a photo at a wedding with an iphone4s. It makes you look weak and inexperienced (and also blurry). A photo posted by jillyhendrix (@jillyhendrix) on Aug 16, 2014 at 8:37pm PDT

Conrad snapped a picture of her and her fiance William Tell's namecards from the reception dinner.

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Aug 16, 2014 at 8:11pm PDT

LC wasn't the only star who was a bridesmaid this weekend—Sarah Jessica Parker handed the spotlight over to her former Sex and the City assistant Melinda Relyea who wed James Kearns in Greenwich, Conn., on Saturday. Parker and hubby Matthew Broderick made a weekend trip out of it and photo-documented the whole shindig on Instagram (aka her new favorite social media platform).

"Its wedding day for Melinda! My bridesmaid dress, stretching, releasing wrinkles and then a quick disco nap before heading towards church and a very joyous day and night. X sj," she captioned.

Its wedding day for Melinda! My bridesmaid dress, stretching, releasing wrinkles and then a quick disco nap before heading towards church and a very joyous day and night. X sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 16, 2014 at 8:03am PDT

Parker, third bridesmaid from the right, stunned in her flowy strapless ultraviolet dress.

Gorgeous bridal party!! #melindaandjamie @cstolles @janicza @sergenormant @sarahjessicaparker 😍 A photo posted by Colleen O'Neill (@colleen_oneill) on Aug 16, 2014 at 3:13pm PDT

