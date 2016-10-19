You'll Never Guess What Lauren Conrad Is Going to Be for Halloween This Year

Like a Halloween fairy godmother, Lauren Conrad can always be counted on to help put an end to drab, last-minute costume ideas.

Keeping with her DIY Halloween costume tradition, the Hills alum revealed what she'll be wearing to this year's bashes, complete with a full set of instructions on how to duplicate the look. And this time, she's going circus chic.

"It's that time of year again... I am so excited to be revealing my 2016 Halloween costume to you today! You probably saw a few sneak peeks on our @LaurenConrad_com Insta story last week and noticed that I posted a little teaser on my own Instagram account," she wrote on her blog Wednesday. "Well, ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! This year, my girlfriends and I are dressing up for Halloween as (drumroll, please)... Circus performers!"

In photos she shared on her website, Conrad poses with a couple of girlfriends as a 'pastel circus ballerina' in a poufy pink tulle skirt, a plunging velvet bodysuit complete with tulle pom poms, tulle arm pieces, and a glittery party hat.

"I came up with this idea a few months ago when I saw this sequin star dress from Valentino's Star Studded collection," she continued. "I had a vision of putting a pastel twist on regular circus performer costumes and incorporating the star sequins from that dress into our own costumes."

So, she and her besties got to work. "My friends Lauren and Hannah and I got a bunch of tulle, some pretty ribbon and feathers, put on some circus music, and started crafting away," she added. "We decided to go with a trio of characters: pastel circus ballerina, a mime and a tightrope walker. It took almost all day to make these from scratch (partly because we were laughing and goofing off most of the time), but we were thrilled with how they turned out."

Conrad called the looks "one of my favorite DIY costumes to date," quipping that she says that every year. We can't blame her, though. The lifestyle mogul's DIY costumes just keep getting better.