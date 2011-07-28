Lauren Conrad: 10 Styling Tips for Her New Collection!

Lauren Conrad’s new Paper Crown line lands in stores this week! To celebrate, we caught up with the reality-star-turned-fashion-designer for tips on how to style her new collection, which she describes as "wearable pieces that can be easily incorporated into countless outfits." Click through the gallery for 10 Paper Crown styling ideas from Lauren Conrad now! Then, shop the the collection at Nordstrom, Ron Herman, Fred Segal, BoutiqueToYou.com, RevolveClothing.com , or find a store in your area by submitting your info on Paper-Crown.com's store locator.