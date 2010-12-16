Lauren Bush's Engagement Ring

Lauren Bush and David Lauren are engaged! This fashionable couple—Bush is the niece of George W. Bush and founder of the charitable FEED bags, while Lauren is Ralph Lauren's son—announced their good news over the weekend. (Lauren proposed at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, where they had originally met six years ago.) Bush showed off her new engagement ring, a round solitaire, at a party this week, and we caught up with InStyle's fine jewelry and watches contributor Marion Fasel to find out the details. "The round brilliant cut diamond engagement ring is an all American classic," Fasel explained, estimating that the size is upwards of three carats. "The size David chose adds a splash of glamour to the iconic design." Yes, glamorous indeed! Now we're just left wondering if Ralph Lauren will design her wedding gown...?

