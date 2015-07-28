Lauren Bush Lauren Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband David Lauren

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Bush Lauren! The founder of FEED is expecting her first child with husband David Lauren.

Bush Lauren announced the exciting news on her Instagram account yesterday alongside a cute photo of the duo on vacation (below), which she captioned: "We feel blessed and excited to welcome our little one to the world this November! #babymoon"

The stylish couple began dating in 2004 and were married in a gorgeous ceremony in 2011. Bush Lauren, 31, is the niece of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, and Lauren, 43, is the son of fashion icon Ralph Lauren. We can't wait for this little bundle of joy to enter the world.

