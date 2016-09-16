Remembering Hollywood Legend Lauren Bacall on Her Birthday

Legendary actress Lauren Bacall would have turned 92 today, and while it’s difficult to believe that two years have passed since she died at age 89 in August 2014, her memory lives on—because, as they say, a legend never dies.

Known for her alluring personality, sultry voice, and good looks, Bacall began her career as a model and went on to star in dozens of iconic roles after making her acting debut in the 1944 film, To Have and Have Not. In recognition of her long and prosperous acting career, the famed actress received an Academy Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2009.

Bacall was also closely associated with her frequent costar and eventual real-life husband, Humphrey Bogart. The pair starred in four films together between the years of 1944 and 1948—their romance blossoming both on and off-screen. In 1945 the pair married and remained together until Bogart's death in 1957.

In honor of the Bacall’s life, legacy, and incredible acting career, we pay tribute today to the Hollywood icon who taught us all that when we want a little attention, just whistle:

Truly iconic.