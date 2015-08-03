Capitol Clothing President Laura Vinroot Poole Reveals Her Summer Style

Throughout the summer, we will be bringing you "My Summer Style," the ultimate look into the lives of our favorite fashion insiders. Here we’ve asked these women to spill their favorite spots to eat, drink, and play this summer. For more inspiration, head on over to Summer in Style to read up on the travel destinations, beauty tips, and more.
Laura Vinroot Poole, President of Capitol Clothing and Founder of House Account
Summer weekend destination:
Valle Crucis, N.C., for its laid back hippie vibe with beautiful vistas, horses, and ice cold creeks.
Best place for an outdoor meal:
I'm headed back to Villa d'Este where I had my honeymoon nearly 20 years ago. I can't wait for vitello tonnato and a classic caprese at The Veranda.
Cocktail you can't resist:
You can't beat a simple Campari and soda in the summer with a big slice of orange.
Ultimate summer movie:
Dazed and Confused—hands down—no contest.
Essential beach read:
I'm reading my boarding school classmate's incredible book Preparation for the Next Life by Atticus Lish. I only allow myself a limited number of pages a night because I can't bear for it to be over.
Sun exposure strategy:
Biologique Recherche's revolutionary new sunscreen system. I'm a complete addict of all things Biologique Recherche...and, caftans in every color.
Three songs on your summer playlist:
"Coming Home" by Leon Bridges, "Crystal" by Buckingham Nicks. My SiriusXM radio is constantly tuned to channel 46— Backspin / '80s Hip-Hop.
Favorite beach:
North Carolina is pretty ideal because you can get to the beach on one side and the mountains on the other in a few hours' time. I also love Pawleys Island, S.C. for its arrogantly shabby, unpretentious vibe.
RELATED: The Webster Miami CEO and Co-Founder Laure Hériard Dubreuil Reveals Her Summer Style