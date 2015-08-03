Capitol Clothing President Laura Vinroot Poole Reveals Her Summer Style

Laura Vinroot Poole, President of Capitol Clothing and Founder of House Account

Summer weekend destination:

Valle Crucis, N.C., for its laid back hippie vibe with beautiful vistas, horses, and ice cold creeks.

Best place for an outdoor meal:

I'm headed back to Villa d'Este where I had my honeymoon nearly 20 years ago. I can't wait for vitello tonnato and a classic caprese at The Veranda.

Cocktail you can't resist:

You can't beat a simple Campari and soda in the summer with a big slice of orange.

Ultimate summer movie:

Dazed and Confused—hands down—no contest.

Essential beach read:

I'm reading my boarding school classmate's incredible book Preparation for the Next Life by Atticus Lish. I only allow myself a limited number of pages a night because I can't bear for it to be over.

Sun exposure strategy:

Biologique Recherche's revolutionary new sunscreen system. I'm a complete addict of all things Biologique Recherche...and, caftans in every color.

Three songs on your summer playlist:

"Coming Home" by Leon Bridges, "Crystal" by Buckingham Nicks. My SiriusXM radio is constantly tuned to channel 46— Backspin / '80s Hip-Hop.

Favorite beach:

North Carolina is pretty ideal because you can get to the beach on one side and the mountains on the other in a few hours' time. I also love Pawleys Island, S.C. for its arrogantly shabby, unpretentious vibe.

