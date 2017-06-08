Laura Prepon’s Baby Bump Was the Best Accessory on This Red Carpet

Orange Is the New Black’s Laura Prepon makes one stunning pregnant woman. The 37-year-old, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster, walked the red carpet last night for her new film, The Hero, in New York City looking effortlessly chic.

The That '70s Show alum made the season’s hottest off-the-shoulder shirt into a maternity top, dressing her bump in a white and navy polka-dot Envie de Fraise top with a ruffled top ($65; enviedefraise.com). She paired the chic look with a pair of dark wash jeans, and rested her hand on her belly, conveniently showing off her engagement ring in the process. She topped off the look with a wavy blowout and coral-colored lip, which popped against her fair skin.

J. Countess/Getty

Her proud fiancé was by her side at the premiere, looking studly in a brown leather jacket and matching denim.

Prepon and Foster confirmed their engagement back in October, and later announced their pregnancy in January.

